Sterling Mahomes is Decked Out for Football Season & Boy Did We Miss Her in These Looks

There’s a lot to miss about football season. There’s the excitement of game day, much-anticipated rivalry games, obligatory snacks and drinks (“Somebody pass the wings!”), and epic Super Bowl halftime performances. And then, there’s the fashion. Players dress to impress when they come off their team bus, and their partners go all out in outfits we hope to see as they cheer from their box seats.

But the football fashion icon we turn to the most is Sterling Mahomes. The 2-year-old daughter of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, is as cute as she is stylish. We’ve missed her adorable game day looks that prove she is her dad’s number 1 fan, and so we were so happy when her mom Brittany Mahomes posted a carousel of photos on Instagram of Sterling sporting her Chiefs gear.

In the first couple of pictures, the toddler sits on her dad’s lap wearing a little jersey, white ruffly shorts, matching socks, and (of course) bows in her curly blonde hair. In the last, she sits on a folding chair and has her red and white Nike kicks on.

“Another Year❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the post, as the First Family of Football heads into another NFL season.

Image: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

We weren’t the only ones in love with Sterling’s look. “Love this!! ❤ Love Sterling’s smile. Her outfit and hair is so cute!!” one follower said. People also had to point out the adorable elephant in the room: The fact that the father-daughter duo looks exactly alike! “Sterling and Patrick are legit twins.” “Dad’s mini me, So cute.”

We seriously missed seeing this fashionista in her game day outfits, and now we are counting down the days until the official start of football season. Sept. 7 can't come soon enough!

