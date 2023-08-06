Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia Just Embarked on This Artsy ‘Rite of Passage’

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Olympia just completed a “rite of passage,” and her papa couldn’t be more proud of her!

On Aug 5, Ohanian shared a series of photos of his latest excursion with his daughter on Twitter, now officially known as X. He shared the photos with the caption reading, “The ‘Home Depot trip with Papa’ is a rite of passage — unlike my dad 😏 I’ve timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn’t know how good she has it!”

The "Home Depot trip with Papa" is a rite of passage — unlike my dad 😏 I've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it! pic.twitter.com/Xl2juJtSDP — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 5, 2023

In the first photo, we see Olympia looking around the massive Home Depot store, followed by another pic of her getting started on an art project: building and painting a treasure chest.

And in case you’re wondering how the project is going, Ohanian shared an update about his little artist’s latest piece to X with the caption reading: “It’s time to build.”

The Adventures of Qai Qai author met Ohanian back in 2015, and the two married in 2017 in New Orleans. Later that same year, Williams gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr (better known as Olympia), 5, and are expecting their second child (which we found out will be another baby girl) later this year!

In a previous interview with E News, Williams talked about how she hopes Olympia learns a lot from her legendary tennis career. “I hope she realizes that I was pretty good at my job and the hard work that it takes to be good at it,” she said. “So, that’s what I would hope, just taking away the hard work and the excellence that you have to put your body through and the discipline that you also have to put your body through.”

