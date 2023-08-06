Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Proves She’s Already a Triple Threat in This Precious Video

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia may already be a triple threat. We know she can act, she can adorably sing, and this super-sweet recital proves she’s a dancing superstar already!

On Aug 5, the You Got Anything Stronger? author and Wade shared a compilation video of their superstar daughter Kaavia living her best dancer life on their Instagrams. The proud parents showed off the video with the caption reading, “Every Black girl deserves her flowers 💐.”

Get ready to tear up when you see this three-part series of adorableness. We start with the “before moments,” where Union is hyping up her little dancer before she starts training for her recital in the “during moments.” Speaking of the “during moments,” we see Kaavia showing off a glimpse of her performer skills while doing different dance steps in different costumes with her fellow classmates (and not forgetting to give her parents a little sassy wave)!

We end the heartwarming video with a collection of the “after moments,” which shows fans such a sweet glimpse into how Union and Wade congratulated their little angel! They give her great big hugs, smooches, and smiles as they pose with their happy dancer. They give her a bouquet of roses, and take pics of her laughing with her classmates!

Union and Wade welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, the Bring It On star talked about how Kaavia has taught her so much over the years. “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady. If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is,” she said.

