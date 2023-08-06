Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dedicated a Huge Part of Their Montecito Home To Create ‘Lili Land’

It’s no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treat their kids like the little royalty that they are. While the Sussex family are no longer working royals, they do know a thing or two about living large, and they make sure that applies to their children. In their mega-mansion in Montecito, they have everything one could ever want — including a space for their daughter Princess Lilibet called “Lili Land.”

If you read Harry’s bestselling memoir Spare, then you may know what we’re talking about. If not, we’ll give you some insight into the adorable surroundings of “Lili Land.” The described “Lili Land” is in their kitchen, and he wrote about an incident with it in his memoir, saying, “[The hummingbird] swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we’ve set the baby’s playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals.”

Fans also saw a quick glimpse of it in their bombshell Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. While we don’t know the exact toys sprawled throughout this play area, we’re sure it’s a heaven for the little Princess.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018, and later welcomed two children together named Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Spare by Prince Harry

width=”640″ height=”980″ /> Gallery Books.

A common phrase with the British Royal Family is that you want “an heir, and a spare,” meaning you have secured the bloodline with an heir — and just in case something happens to the heir, you have a spare. And that’s exactly what Prince Harry was known as his entire time with the British Royal Family. After years of waiting, people are finally going to get to know an even closer, more vulnerable look at Prince Harry and his struggles. From losing his mother Princess Diana so suddenly and tragically, to how his life would play out afterward, Harry is baring it all for his memoir Spare.

Related story Prince Harry Reportedly Talks ‘Constantly’ With These Members of the Royal Family

'Spare' by Prince Harry $22.40, originally $36.00 $36.00 38% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see the 8 compelling & heartbreaking details we learned about Princess Diana from Meghan & Harry’s docuseries.

