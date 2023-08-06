Jessica Alba’s Brand Has an $11 Diaper Cream That Shoppers Call a ‘Life-Saver’ for Treating ‘Stubborn Rashes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one element of parenting that’s universally frustrating, it’s watching your little one feel uncomfortable or endure any kind of pain. Irritating diaper rashes are almost always one of the main culprits in this arena. As such, we know you want the best remedies out there. That’s why we’re super thrilled to see what shoppers are saying about the diaper cream from Jessica Alba’s brand — and it’s currently just $11 on Amazon.

Your baby’s skin will feel immediate relief thanks to The Honest Company’s Diaper Rash Cream. This cream not only helps to soothe and heal the effects of diaper rash, but it also prevents diaper rash from returning. The ointment in The Honest Company’s Diaper Rash Cream forms a protective barrier on baby’s skin to provide relief and soothe irritated skin. Honestly, what more could you want?

Image Courtesy of The Honest Company via Amazon.

The Honest Company Diaper Rash Cream $10.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Clearly this parenting essential has a lot to love, but what are shoppers saying about The Honest Company’s Diaper Rash Cream? Well, just read on to find out: “A little more expensive than other diaper rash creams but seriously gets the job done,” one shopper, who said this cream is a “life saver,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Works great for stubborn rashes,” another shopper said. “This cream works quickly and with no stinging irritation, especially for particularly tough cases of diaper rash. Sensitive enough for all skin types. This helped my baby almost overnight when his rash didn’t seem to be healing and we had several car rides to go on. Highly recommend,” a third shopper wrote. Well, you can count us convinced. Add The Honest Company’s Diaper Rash Cream to your cart ASAP and see the difference for yourself.

