Tamera Mowry’s Rare & Adorable Pics Show the Reality of Trying To Get Full Family Photos

Getting the perfect family photo is arguably one of the biggest myths we’ve ever heard when it comes to parenting, no matter what Hallmark makes us think. You can get everyone in gorgeous looks, prep them for when to smile, and chances are you still get one or two of your kiddos making silly faces at the camera. While this can be a headache for some, Tamera Mowry truly embraces every silly family photo she has!

On Aug 3, the You Should Sit Down for This author shared a series of photos with her husband Adam Housley, and their children on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Family photo sessions be like… a hilarious mix of smiles, silly faces, and uncooperative kids! 😂📸 Embracing the candid chaos and laughing our way through these photos. These imperfect moments are what makes us perfectly us! 💕🤪 #FamilyOuttakes.”

In the first photo, we see the happy family of four’s perfect family photo of them chilling in the pool together, smiling (and trying to block their eyes from the harsh sun)!

Then the silliness starts! In the next photo, we see their daughter Ariah giggling at something behind the scenes, while everyone else is looking at the camera, followed by a snapshot that, truly, no one was ready for. And then, yet again, Ariah’s adorable giggle made this photo 10 times sweeter, and we can see this family had the funniest time getting full-family pics for the summer of 2023!

The Twitches star and her husband of 12 years Housley have two children together named Aden John Tanner, 10, and Ariah Talea, 8.

In a previous interview with Essence, Mowry revealed that she believes a “perfect mom” doesn’t exist. “Girl, a perfect mom does not exist. Anyone who says they are, they’re not one yet. And I take full responsibility in thinking that I had all the answers because I had read all the books and that I was gonna be this perfect mom,” she said.

She added, “Our children, you know, we can guide them. It is not our job to control them. We’re supposed to teach, guide, you know, help mold good human beings, but no, we can’t control. And that is one of the biggest [most] humbling lessons I’ve ever learned in my entire life. And I’m a better mother for it.”

