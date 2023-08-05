Parents Are Using This $17 Stroller Fan ‘All Summer Long’ To Keep Their Kids Cool in 80+ Degree Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Staying comfortable during these sweltering summer days isn’t an easy feat. Keeping cool is a major priority, especially for parents who want their kids to have fun outside and enjoy the sunshine. But for parents of little ones who go on long walks with their stroller, we have the perfect solution. Shoppers are raving about one mini stroller fan that’s a summertime must-have — and this Amazon Choice selection is just $17.

Your tiny tot will stay cool in their stroller thanks to the Gaiatop Mini Portable Stroller Fan. These fans are nice and quiet, but provide a strong breeze to keep infants and toddlers nice and cool while out in the sun. It’s also super safe. The Gaiatop Mini Portable Stroller Fan‘s cover only has 5.5mm gaps, so little fingers won’t be able to get through to the blade of this fan. With the tripod fixing method, you can latch this mini fan onto practically any part of the stroller to give your little one the cooling effect they need for those long summertime walks.

Image Courtesy of Gaiatop via Amazon.

Gaiatop Mini Portable Stroller Fan $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s so much to love about this mini stroller fan. But what do shoppers have to say? Read on to find out why parents are loving the Gaiatop Mini Portable Stroller Fan: “We are outside all summer for softball and although I can put the stroller in shade it still gets pretty warm out. This attaches to [the] stroller or car seat or can be hand held when I need to nurse or just holding the baby for comfort. One of my top 10 items I use regularly for baby,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This fan is easy to use and has good air output for being so small. The long lasting battery has been a lifesaver for hot outdoor family events like parades and zoo trips. The wrap makes it easy to attach to our stroller and has a good grip so it doesn’t fall down,” another shopper said. “Perfect for an 80 degree day to keep my little one nice and cool,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing! Add the Gaiatop Mini Portable Stroller Fan to your shopping cart today and wave bye-bye to sweltering summer heat.

If you’re looking to stock up on other home must-haves, be sure to check out the rest of Amazon’s Everyday Essentials here.

Related story Bethenny Frankel Shouted Out This $20 Vitamin C Moisturizer That Shoppers Say Is ‘Better Than the Pricey’ Ones

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: