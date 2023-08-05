Pregnant Shoppers ‘Can Actually Sleep at Night’ Thanks to This Full-Body, Cooling Maternity Pillow That’s 45% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing comfortable about trying to sleep with a growing pregnant belly. Shifting positions, waking up in the middle with aches and pains — it’s a lot. That’s why you deserve a pillow that will get your body in complete alignment, and still give you the restful night’s sleep you deserve. We tracked down the maternity pillow shoppers are absolutely obsessed with, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is marked down to just $36.

A bad night’s sleep will be a thing of the past thanks to BATTOP’s Full Body Maternity Pillow. This comfy body pillow surrounds you and your baby with soft cushioning and support, so you can lay back and relax. But don’t just keep this pillow in the bedroom. BATTOP’s Full Body Maternity Pillow is perfect for watching TV, reading up on those parenting books, and so much more. Whether you’re getting your eight hours of sleep, or spending some much-needed time resting, this pillow is ideal for you or the expecting parent in your life.

Image Courtesy of BATTOP via Amazon.

BATTOP Full Body Maternity Pillow $35.99 $65.00 45% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

It goes without saying, but there’s a very good reason this pillow is an Amazon’s Choice selection. Read on to find out what shoppers have to say about BATTOP’s Full Body Maternity Pillow: “I love my product 5 months pregnant and now I can actually sleep at night,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I’ve been struggling to sleep since I’ve been pregnant and this felt so comfortable as soon as I got it out of the box! I can finally sleep instead of tossing and turning all night,” another shopper said. “I’m pregnant and been having a hard time getting comfortable to sleep but one night with this lovely pillow changed it all for me. Last night was the best night of sleep I have gotten in a long time. I wish I bought this pillow sooner,” a third shopper said. Honestly, these reviews are all we need to know just how helpful this pillow is for providing a quality night’s sleep. So don’t wait — add the BATTOP Fully Body Maternity Pillow to your shopping cart today!

