Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kids Make Pasta & Soak up the Sun in Rare New Photos From Italy

Sarah Michelle Gellar is not ready to say “Ciao” to Italy, and it’s easy to see why. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer alum just dropped a bunch of new photos from her summer vacation, and it includes rare snaps of her kids enjoying the Italian experience to the fullest.

“Perfect… the only way to describe this trip. Italy you have my heart,” Gellar wrote on Instagram. She also shared a montage video of photos and videos from the trip, which features her and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., and their kids Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10.

All the photos are stunning, of course (it’s Italy!), but a few really stand out. Like one of Rocky with his arms spread out on a boat to soak up the sun, while a huge mountain rises up behind him. It’s like something out of a movie! There’s also a selfie of Gellar and Rocky swimming in a pool, with a beautiful Italian building standing in between the water and the ocean beyond. It’s pure magic.

She also shares several photos of a family boat ride. Charlotte looks glamorous in a pink swimsuit top and flowy white pants as she looks over the water with her long brown hair in messy curls down her back. Later, the Do Revenge star and her daughter hold hands as the jump off the side into the water. It looks like so much fun!

At one point in the trip, the family heads to an Italian kitchen, where Rocky is photographed making his own pasta. He wears an apron and holds the pasta dough outstretched across both hands in the cool snap. In another photo, the whole family poses together as they show off racks of pasta noodles that they made together.

They see so much amazing architecture, nature, and food on their trip that we don't blame her for never wanting to leave! It looks like the perfect getaway.

Basically everyone agreed that Italy is perfect.

Amanda Kloots commented on the video, “Same friend. I want to marry an Italian man and move to Italy.”

“I studied in Italy for 3 months and never wanted to leave,” another person said. “There’s not a day that goes by where something doesn’t remind me of it ❤️.”

Somebody else wrote, “There’s just something about an Italian Summer. You’ll even forget how crazy hot it was when you recall the fond memories lol.”

The Scooby Doo stars and their kids have been making their way through Italy since July. “Siamo arrivati (let the Prinze family Italian adventure begin) #florence,” Gellar wrote on Instagram on July 18. Since then, they have shared several photos of their trip, including one photo that reveals her kids’ faces.

Until we can go on an extended Italian getaway, we’ll just have to live vicariously through Gellar and her family!

