Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Tildy Reached a Messy New Milestone & Her ‘Shocked’ Face Is Too Cute

No one cheers louder than a first-time parent watching their little one do something new. But sometimes, babies can be just as excited when they reach a new milestone! Kaley Cuoco recently updated fans about the new thing her 4-month-old daughter Matilda “Tildy” did, and the photos of her “shocked” face are beyond cute.

“First timer…” the Based on a True Story star wrote on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Tildy is wearing a pink bib and sitting in a high chair as her mama feeds her mashed purple food on a spoon. Her blue eyes are open almost as wide as her mouth, and there are remnants of her meal all over her lips and cheeks. It’s her first time eating “real” food, and she seems to love it!

The next photo has Tildy looking at the camera with the widest eyes we’ve ever seen. This new food has totally rocked her world — and she is never going to be the same again! “Shocked she’s been missing out….” Cuoco captioned the cute photo.

In the next one, Tildy is licking the purple food as she waits for her mom to feed her another bite. “More please….” Cuoco wrote. In another photo, the Meet Cute star wrote, “Throw away the bottles, people….” This little girl knows what she likes, and it’s not just regular milk anymore!

Cuoco shares Tildy with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The baby girl is only a few months old, but she already has a distinct personality — and an obsession with the Jonas Brothers.

"She loves the Jonas Brothers. I'm really serious. Loves it," Cuoco told Access. "'Sucker.' We play it for her when she cries, and she's like [widens eyes]."

“I thought it was a fluke, but I’ve done it a few times, and she [widens eyes] looks around. So she’s going to have to meet them one day. Her idols,” she added.

