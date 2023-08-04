Jennie Garth & Her Daughters Channeled Their Inner ‘Fearless’ Era for a Rare Girls’ Date at Taylor Swift’s Hit Concert

Jennie Garth stepped out with all three of her daughters for a rare girls’ date, but their destination itself has been popular as ever for celebrity families. The four women headed to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, but first, they stopped by SoFi and People’s pre-concert party in their “Fearless” era-inspired concert looks.

The 51-year-old actress and her daughters — Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Facinelli — wore romantic, billowing dresses that fit in perfectly with Swift’s fashion aesthetic circa “Fearless.” Garth wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a feminine black and pink floral pattern, and her middle daughter, Lola, matched in her own ruffled white dress with puff sleeves and a pink and green floral print.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s eldest daughter, Luca, was pretty in a pink and white striped dress with a bow at the back, and her youngest, Fiona, was flirty in a baby pink corset-style dress with frilly sleeves and a ruffled hem. All four women nailed girly summertime style and the “Fearless” vibe, and we especially love that they seem to have coordinated looks.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the love story of an evening, Garth wrote, “A lifetime of singing in our car brought my tribe together for such an epic night! 🎶👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️.” She added, “WE HAD THE BEST TIME dancing and singing every word💕 Such a great group to share the night with!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) The mom of three gave Swift the sweetest shoutout in the caption as well, writing, “@taylorswift I want to personally thank you for the years and years of feeling seen you have given my girls thru your gorgeous lyrics and story telling.” She shared, “You were a constant in their childhoods. We always had you blasting on the radio every-time we were in the car.”



Garth continued, “I teach them to love and respect themselves and fill their worlds with grace, strength and kindness. Your music delivers those positive messages loud and clear. So thank you for helping me shape them into the incredible women they have become and for shining your beautiful light for the world ❤️.” We love a women-supporting-women moment, especially when moms and daughters are involved!

