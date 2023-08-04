Jana Kramer’s Son Jace Stared Pre-K Today & His First Day of School Photo Is an Absolute Mood

Jana Kramer’s son Jace started the first day of his last year of preschool today, and he’s… less than thrilled about it.

The soon-to-be mom of three shared a photo of each of her kids on Instagram this morning in celebration of the first day of another school year. The carousel featured snaps of her 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old Jace posing with chalkboards full of first-day details, with the caption reading, “Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not 😂. #firstdayofschool 2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!”

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.

Jace stands slack-armed with a desolate expression on his face, looking totally bummed to be standing there. Fans were doubled-over in laughter at the little boy’s clear disinterest in going to school, with one person commenting, “Omg Jace 😂😂 I feel you buddy!!!” Another follower picked up on the mood of it all, writing, “Jace is all of us on a Monday 🤣.”

Other funny comments included, “Jace is my vibe as a teacher going back this week 💙🤣,” “I cannot with Jace I feel the same way about work buddy 🤣,” and “Jace is so relatable 😂😂.” Someone should tell the little guy to buckle up, because he’s got a looooong way to go before his school days are over!

Congratulations Jana Kramer who recently announced her pregnancy! 🎉 https://t.co/1AD5tRD1uQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 8, 2023

Jolie, on the other hand, stood beaming with her chalkboard sign, a poster girl for back-to-school excitement. Fans commented on how much the 7-year-old looks like Kramer, with one person writing, “Beautiful Jolie is your twin!”

The One Tree Hill alum shares Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. Kramer is currently pregnant with a baby boy, who she's expecting with her fiancé Allan Russell.

