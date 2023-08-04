Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Reese Witherspoon Went on a Date With Her Lookalike Daughter Ava & The Picture Has Us Seeing Double

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 29: Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

A sun-kissed summer evening, cool glass of wine, and one-on-one time with your daughter — what could be better? Reese Witherspoon is living it up on a date night with her 23-year-old daughter Ava, and the dreamy selfie will make you do a double take.

The Hello Sunshine founder shared a new picture on Instagram with her mini-me daughter last night. In it, the women have matching curly blonde hair and identical black sunglasses as they sit outside at what looks to be an evening event. Both mother and daughter are giving slight smiles to the camera in the same way, and they are actually twins. Have two people not born on the same day ever looked more alike?!

“Summer nights with my favorite daughter 😎💗✨,” Witherspoon captioned the sweet photo.

Ava commented, “💝 looooove you!”

Actress Leslie Mann wrote, “❤️.”

“Like mother like daughter! ❤️😊♥️” another person wrote.

“Well that’s just freaky! And I mean that in the best way possible!” someone else said. One person joked, “Daughter looks more Reese then Reese! Lol.”

The Last Thing He Told Me executive producer shares Ava and son Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 10, with ex Jim Toth. Last month, Witherspoon and her daughter made a red-carpet appearance for an Oceana event, where they looked alike in matching bathrobes while getting ready and in similar sleeveless dresses on the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 2018 LA Dance Project Gala at Hauser & Wirth on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Dance Project)
Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Dance Project Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Dance Project

In an Oct. 2022 appearance with Today With Hoda & Jenna, Witherspoon opened up about how parenting changes as your kids grow.

“You establish a different relationship,” she said. “First of all, you’re managing them a lot when they’re little and it’s very physical. And then it’s more emotional support. And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older. But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too. And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be.”

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

