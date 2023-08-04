Reese Witherspoon Went on a Date With Her Lookalike Daughter Ava & The Picture Has Us Seeing Double

A sun-kissed summer evening, cool glass of wine, and one-on-one time with your daughter — what could be better? Reese Witherspoon is living it up on a date night with her 23-year-old daughter Ava, and the dreamy selfie will make you do a double take.

The Hello Sunshine founder shared a new picture on Instagram with her mini-me daughter last night. In it, the women have matching curly blonde hair and identical black sunglasses as they sit outside at what looks to be an evening event. Both mother and daughter are giving slight smiles to the camera in the same way, and they are actually twins. Have two people not born on the same day ever looked more alike?!

“Summer nights with my favorite daughter 😎💗✨,” Witherspoon captioned the sweet photo.

Ava commented, “💝 looooove you!”

Actress Leslie Mann wrote, “❤️.”

"Like mother like daughter! ❤️😊♥️" another person wrote.

“Well that’s just freaky! And I mean that in the best way possible!” someone else said. One person joked, “Daughter looks more Reese then Reese! Lol.”

The Last Thing He Told Me executive producer shares Ava and son Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 10, with ex Jim Toth. Last month, Witherspoon and her daughter made a red-carpet appearance for an Oceana event, where they looked alike in matching bathrobes while getting ready and in similar sleeveless dresses on the red carpet.

In an Oct. 2022 appearance with Today With Hoda & Jenna, Witherspoon opened up about how parenting changes as your kids grow.

“You establish a different relationship,” she said. “First of all, you’re managing them a lot when they’re little and it’s very physical. And then it’s more emotional support. And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older. But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too. And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be.”

