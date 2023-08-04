Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Bianka’s Wildest Dreams Came True During This Special Moment With Taylor Swift

Bianka Bryant was floating on a cloud through the lavender haze after seeing Taylor Swift perform during last night’s Eras Tour concert. And the little girl didn’t just see the beloved musician — she got a hug, kiss, and gift from Swift, too, and we’ve never been more misty-eyed after seeing Vanessa Bryant’s photos and videos from the very special girls’ night.

Vanessa took both 6-year-old Bianka and 20-year-old Natalia to Swift’s show in Los Angeles on Thursday, and she documented the epic mommy-daughter date on Instagram. Last night, the mom of four shared a photo of the moment Bianka’s wildest dreams came true — Swift met the little girl at the front of the stage during a performance of “22,” and she gathered Bianka up into the sweetest, most adorable hug. In the photo posted by Vanessa, both the singer and the 6-year-old have the biggest smiles on their faces. “We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” reads the caption.

In a follow-up post on Friday, Vanessa shared even more moments from the magical night — including a video of the tear-inducing moment between her daughter and the “Midnight Rain” singer. Bianka sits ramrod straight, locked in on Swift and her dancers performing the hit song from her “Red” album. The musician struts her way down the stage straight toward Bianka, who turns around to look at the camera like, “Is this actually happening?”

Sure enough, Swift prances right up to the little girl with a beaming smile on her face and crouches down on stage to wrap her in a hug. Bianka closes her eyes in a dreamlike-state, and after a moment, the

“Love Story” singer pulls back and tells her, “I have a present for you!”

Grabbing the bowler hat she was wearing for the performance, Swift sets it on the 6-year-old’s head and gives her a kiss on the cheek, and while she’s leaning in, Bianka passionately throws her arms around the award-winning artist again. After a pause, Swift pulls back, looks the little girl in the face as she grabs her mic off the stage floor, and says, “I love you,” with the most affectionate smile on her face.

The singer stands and resumes the song, smiling and pointing at Vanessa behind the camera as she walks away to join her dancers. We cried real, actual tears while watching the video — such is the power of Taylor Swift and her interaction with late NBA icon Kobe Bryant's young daughter.

Among other photos and videos included in Vanessa’s carousel, the doting mom included one of Bianka looking positively buoyant, still wearing the bowler hat, at the end of the photo dump. “My happy girl,” Vanessa wrote. “Thank you @taylorswift !!!! We lysm!! ❤️.”

The philanthropist shared a few touching behind-the-scenes moments of the girls’ outing on her Instagram Story as well, including a photo of a jean jacket with glittery letter patches spelling out “Swiftie” along the back of the denim. Just below the patches was a large photo of Swift and Kobe on stage when the “Daylight” singer performed at the Staples Center in 2015, framed with colorful gemstones and embellishments. Another shot, in which Vanessa tagged Kobe’s account, revealed the patch at the front of the jacket — a heart with Swift’s “Wildest Dream” lyric, “Say you’ll remember me.” Again, we’re bawling.

Another photo included a close-up of Vanessa’s stacked bracelets, which included two friendship bracelets with beads spelling out “Kobe” and “Gigi” in honor of her late husband and daughter. The mom of four also shared an old video of Natalia and Gigi singing along to Swift’s “You Belong With Me” while sitting outside at a patio table. Lastly, Vanessa posted a super cute selfie with her two daughters at the concert, which proved to be a bejeweled night full of dreams come true.

