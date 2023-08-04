Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Was the Sweetest CEO at a Staff Meeting & She Basically Runs the Australia Zoo Now

Watch out, world: Grace Irwin Powell is in charge now, and she couldn’t be more darling! Bindi Irwin’s 2-year-old daughter helped lead a staff meeting at the Australia Zoo with her mom, proving that the Irwin leadership gene (and kindheartedness!) has been passed down to the next generation.

The wildlife conservationist shared a new video of her daughter, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell, revealing that Grace requested to attend a meeting with Australia Zoo employees like the boss baby she is! Most toddlers are asking to go to McDonald’s or the playground, but Grace is already planning how to boost morale among the zoo staff like the sweetest CEO ever.

Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace, shows off her appreciation for wildlife in this adorable photo. https://t.co/jJvJqKm9Ry — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 10, 2023

“Grace requested to come to our #AustraliaZoo staff meeting with us and gave a fabulous update on koalas. 🐨” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “She’s also been saying ‘thank you for your hard word’ to everyone since the meeting and it makes us laugh every time.”

“I love getting to share life with Grace and I feel so lucky to be her mama. ❤️” she added.

The video starts with Grace in her car seat, playing with a stuffed elephant toy. “Can we do staff meeting?” she asks in her adorable toddler voice. “Sure, we can go to the staff meeting!” Bindi responds. It’s unreal how cute this little girl is!

Bindi then told the camera that she’s “very excited” about Grace’s request, adding, “She’s joining us in the crocoseum to say a few words.” Related story Jennie Garth & Her Daughters Channeled Their Inner 'Fearless' Era for a Rare Girls' Date at Taylor Swift's Hit Concert

“To be honest, it’s Grace who runs the zoo and makes all the big decisions,” Bindi says, and we totally believe her. She is dressed in her Australia Zoo khaki as she holds her toddler in her arms and carries her to the staff meeting. Grace is wearing green leggings and a fuzzy white jacket and looks like her mama’s mini-me with her curly brown hair.

Once everyone arrives, Bindi holds Grace and a microphone to greet the staff. Grace says hi into the microphone, seemingly not shy at all about speaking to the large group of people gathered. Next, Bindi prompts her daughter to say “thank you for your hard work,” which she does as she gazes up at everyone. She is too kind!

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bindi continues to thank her staff for being amazing during the “crazy busy” school holidays, and Grace interrupts to give a very important update. “Koalas,” she whispers into the microphone, making Bindi laugh. “Yeah, koalas. Koalas are great, too!”

The Australia Zoo commented on the video, “Thank you for your leadership Grace!💕”

Someone else wrote, “Flashbacks of little Bindi once saying ‘It’s my zoo and I’m going to run it someday. ‘ We love a girl boss legacy 💓” Yes, we do!

“She’s going to be such a leader when she grows up!” another person said. “And you’re modeling that perfectly for her and inspiring her to be a fearless woman!”

Another said, “This is so wild to me – I remember watching you when you were Grace’s age going to your parents’ meetings ❤️.”

.@BindiIrwin's daughter, Grace, is a splitting image of her momma in this sweet throwback photo. https://t.co/2bllGXhISW — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 31, 2023

“Omg that is so sweet,” one person said. “Exactly like you when you were a little girl 💕💕 so precious to watch the next generation develop that passion for animals and conservation 😍😍.”

In an interview with PEOPLE in Oct. 2022, Bindi shared her hopes for Grace’s future. “Grace already has such a strong and independent personality,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star said. “My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

“I’m incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she’s ready to take on the world,” Bindi continued, adding that she’ll “always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me.”

