Tom Brady Rings in His 46th Birthday With a Wildlife-Themed Daddy-Daughter Trip

Tom Brady is spending his birthday with one of his favorite people: his daughter Vivian. The girl dad jetted off to Tanzania, Africa for a safari adventure with the 10-year-old, and we can’t imagine a more meaningful way for the retired NFL quarterback to celebrate his special day.

Earlier in the week, the seven-time Super Bowl winner posted a few scenes from the safari on his Instagram Story. The Brady daddy-daughter duo spotted elephants, admired lions, and got excited over zebras — the elder of the two especially so.

Vivian etched “My dad loves zebras” into the sand, which her papa dutifully shared on social media. A source confirmed to People that Brady and his daughter are still in Africa today as he begins the 46th year of his life.

In June, the three-time NFL MVP sat down with People to share his family’s travel plans for the summer. “I’ve got my little calendar right here,” the busy (and apparently organized!) dad began. “We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school. Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil.”

Brady revealed that once Vivian and his 13-year-old son Benjamin returned from their South American excursion with Gisele Bündchen, they would be joining dad for a jaunt in Europe. “They got lots of good plans,” he laughed. “These kids have a really good summer lined up.” The young jet-setters sure do!

In addition to his youngest two kids with the former Victoria's Secret Angel, Brady also shares a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

