Chrissy Teigen’s Vacation Essentials Include a Suitcase Full of Legos & We Have So Many Questions

Chrissy Teigen is typically an open book when it comes to parenting her four kids with husband John Legend. But her latest post has us scratching our heads because it’s just so unusual …

“Vacation starts now,” the Cravings author wrote on her Instagram Stories last night over a video of a black suitcase. In the video, she says, “Alright, let’s see the goods” as she opens the luggage. Inside? It’s just stacks and stacks of LEGO bricks!

Capturing the perfect family photo can be hard, just ask @chrissyteigen. 📸 https://t.co/C4GN6w85NX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 19, 2023

“Yeah, oh my gosh!” she says with a laugh. The camera zooms in to show LEGO pieces stored in dozens of Ziploc baggies, which are stuffed to the brim of the suitcase. But wait — there’s more! She unzips the top part of the suitcase to reveal even more LEGOs! There has to be hours of structured play and thousands of LEGOs in that suitcase, and we can’t decide if it’s genius or unhinged!

Teigen is mom to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, 1 month. Since the babies are clearly too young for LEGO, we assume this suitcase is meant for Luna and Miles. It’s a great way to keep kids entertained while traveling, but why so many? Will she pull out this entire suitcase on a plane to let her kids have at it or wait until they arrive at the destination? Is this a hotel activity? What will she do with the LEGO sets once they’re built — because there’s no way they’ll fit back in the suitcase assembled. The sheer number of LEGOs Teigen is packing for vacation is wild, and she is offering no further clues about it (yes, we’ve been stalking her socials and nothing). We may just have to chalk it up to one of those weird celebrity things and leave it at that!

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Earlier this week, Teigen and Legend showed off their kids’ bedrooms in Architectural Digest, which included a lavender wonderland for Luna and a safari-themed room for Miles.

“Every house we’ve ever had reflects the moment we were in in our lives, like chapters in a book,” Teigen told the outlet. Legend added, “Our last house was darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary. We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids.” Related story Post Malone Reveals His Best New-Dad Skill & It Has to Do With Being a Rockstar

If there’s one thing this family knows, it’s how to bring the magic — whether at home or on the road!

Before you go, check out these celebrities parents who are living the two under two life.

