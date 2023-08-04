SNEAK PEEK: Drew Scott Teams Up With the Pups of ‘Rubble & Crew’ In the Latest Episode of the Hit ‘Paw Patrol’ Spin-off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Scott is joining the pups of Rubble & Crew for their latest project in Builder Cove, and SheKnows has an exclusive first look at the exciting new episode!

Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, Rubble & Crew is a spin-off of the hit Nickelodeon television show Paw Patrol. Preschool kiddos adore Rubble, the star pup who leads a construction crew to build and repair the many projects in their community, Builder Cove. Think Home Town meets Paw Patrol, and you’ve got a TV show both parents and littles enjoy!

Linda Phan & Drew Scott . Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images.

For the latest episode airing on Monday, August 7 at 11 a.m. EST on Nickelodeon, the Property Brothers star is teaming up with Rubble and his cousin Mix to tackle a home renovation. Voicing TV reno star Hank Hammer (signature catchphrase: “Do you love it, or do you love it!?”), the cartoon construction guru brings his knowledge and charismatic charm to Builder Cove to help Rubble and Mix on their latest job. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below!

The HGTV star will be tuning into the episode with his own son, Parker James, whom he shares with his wife Linda Phan. The couple welcomed the 1-year-old in May 2022, and if he isn’t already Rubble & Crew-obsessed, he sure will be after hearing his daddy’s voice alongside Rubble’s and Mix’s!

