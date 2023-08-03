Lindsay Lohan Jokes That She’s ‘Not a Regular Mom’ in Stunning New Postpartum Photo

Be still our hearts — Lindsay Lohan just made the ultimate Mean Girls reference, and it’s so totally fetch, we can’t handle it! (Like a former Plastic would give us anything less!)

Lohan just shared her first postpartum photo since welcoming baby Luai last month with husband Bader Shammas. She is glowing in the mirror selfie, wearing high-waisted gray boy shorts and a light blue tank top. Her long red hair is messy around her shoulders as she gives a happy-but-tired-looking smile to the camera. She’s firmly in newborn mode and seems to be loving it. And we are loving her clever caption.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” the Freaky Friday star wrote. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear.”

“Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom. #fridamompartner” she added. And she’s a cool mom, too, duh! Who bets Lohan has been waiting her whole life to get to say Amy Poehler’s famous line? We’ve been waiting 19 years to hear her say it!

Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett commented, “You’ve never looked more beautiful.”

Her The Parent Trap co-star Lisa Ann Walter wrote, “You look so fit and healthy and gorgeous!

Awwwww that little man had made you even more beautiful. ❤️"

Paris Hilton commented, “Congratulations 💕.”

Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson wrote, “❤️❤️❤️.”

“How did you manage to make these look so cute!” Whitney Cummings commented.

Julia Fox wrote, “Congratulations!! You’re gonna be such an amazing mommy ❤️.”

Her mom, Dina Lohan, left the sweetest comment, too. “You look beautiful with a mommy’s glow 🙏🏻🦋,” Dina said. “He is so gorgeous and such a beautiful gift to us all ….. what a beautiful thing I saw as you and our lil blessing bonded …… miracles happen my love 🙏🏻”

Last month, Lohan showed off her baby’s nursery for Architectural Digest. It featured a gorgeous beach scene to show off Lohan’s love for the water.

“I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” she told the outlet. “The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected. It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe.”

