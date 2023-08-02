This Step Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Are Taking Amid Their Separation Proves They’re Putting Their Kids First

Though they announced their separation today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, will be taking their kids on a family vacation next week.

The prime minister’s office confirmed both parties of the ex-couple will be on the trip, releasing a statement to People that read: “They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving, and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

The statement also shared that the elected official and his soon-to-be ex-wife “signed a legal separation agreement” and “have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward.”

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Image.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Sophie share three children: sons Xavier, 15, and Hadrian, 9, and daughter Ella-Grace, 14.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Canadian leader announced his and his wife’s separation with a statement on Instagram. “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversation, we have made the decision to separate,” he began.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy," Trudeau concluded.

