Kelly Ripa Shares the Very Important Lesson Her Daughter Learned After Walking in on Her Parents Having Sex… Twice

Kelly Ripa’s daughter learned one lesson the hard way, and it’s one she’s not likely to forget after making the same mistake twice.

On Wednesday, Ripa shared a hilarious story about her 22-year-old daughter Lola, whom she shares with her husband Mark Consuelos. During an episode of her podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, Ripa disclosed that her daughter has experienced every kid’s worst nightmare: Lola walked in on her parents having sex. On her birthday. Twice. “The ultimate horrible birthday present,” the mom of three deemed the multiple ordeals during her gut-busting retelling.

“The first time we were in Italy with our parents and our children,” Ripa recalled. “It was Lola’s eighth birthday. Her age is important because apparently every eight years, she walks in on us,” the actress quipped. “It was exhausting; we had not had a lot of alone time,” she explained, among other reasons that ultimately led to Consuelos believing he had locked their hotel door when he had, in fact, not.

“I encouraged him to lock [the] door, and he tells me he did, and… All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed,” Ripa revealed. “And then the same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday, literally like the same exact thing where she just threw the door open.”

Ripa continued, “This time she said, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, life is over! I used to see in color and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? On my birthday? What is wrong with you people?'”