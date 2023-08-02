Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Birthday With ‘All The Kids’

Jennifer Lopez turned 54 last month, and celebrated the big day just like we would — with a low-key, blended family pool party! And she has husband Ben Affleck to thank for the casual, yet fun get-together.

The Mother star wrote all about her birthday on her On The JLo: This Is Me…Now: Birthday Edition newsletter (which you can sign up for HERE), which was sent to fans on July 31. After thanking fans for sending her birthday love, she offered “a lil peek” into her party.

Jennifer Lopez and her stepdaughter Violet shared a truly sweet blended family moment. 💫

“Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends,” J. Lo said about the big day, which sounds refreshingly normal. There’s nothing better than having a quiet party at home with everyone you love! And, apparently, this included her and Affleck’s kids. Lopez continued, “All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

Lopez is mom to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, with ex Marc Anthony. She is also stepmom to Affleck’s kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who she shares with ex Jennifer Garner. It sounds like all five kids came together to enjoy J. Lo’s birthday, and we love that for her. What mom wouldn’t want all her kids together at once?

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

In her newsletter, she said the birthday party made her feel “so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones.” Lopez added, “I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with.” Aww!

In June, the Shotgun Wedding star opened up to Vogue Mexico about what it's like with her kids growing up.

“You will always adore your children,” J.Lo told the outlet, translated from Spanish to English by E! News. “There is an acceptance they have of you. And then as they get older, they start to wonder, ‘Why are we doing this? Why is my mom doing that? Do I have to do it too?’ That’s where they start to challenge you.”

She added, “You probably remember when you were a teenager and you gave your mom a hard time. And I don’t think it’s because they’re not good kids. Rather they just want to know, to learn, they want answers.”

It’s a challenging age, but J. Lo is handling it with grace. And she seems to be enjoying every second with her family!

