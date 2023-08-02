Kourtney Kardashian Dresses Her Baby Bump In an Edgy Unbuttoned Look For Date Night With Travis Barker

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for date night in Los Angeles with Travis Barker, and her edgy unbuttoned look is such a mood.

The expecting mom wore an outfit perfectly aligned with her punk-rock husband’s style. Kardashian donned a fitted Mickey Mouse graphic tee with the iconic character cheekily giving onlookers the bird with his gloved hand. We’re not so sure how Walt Disney would feel about that, but it certainly made us giggle.

The Poosh founder added a light-wash pair of denim jeans with a relaxed straight-leg fit, and the pants were notably unbuttoned and folded over to make room for her baby bump. It’s such a pregnancy mood that doubles as a fashion statement, working impressively well with the grunge aesthetic of her look.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images.

Kardashian also wore a cropped black bomber jacket and a pair of patent leather pumps. She accessorized with a shiny black heart-shaped purse and a slim pair of black sunglasses, and her short hair was straight and parted down the center.

The Blink-182 drummer matched his wife’s vibe with an oversized graphic t-shirt, baggy distressed denim with patchwork detailing, black Vans, chunky silver chain necklaces, and a black ball cap with a black bandana spread flat beneath it — see the photo HERE.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2023, soon after revealing their first child together to be a boy. Kardashian and Barker currently have six children from their previous relationships — the reality star is mom to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as her daughter Penelope, 11, all of whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The musician is dad to daughters Atiana, 24, and Alabama, 17, as well as his son Landon, 19, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

