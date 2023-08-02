Jessie J Had the Most Empowering Response to People Asking Her About Her Pre-Baby Body

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessie J Is not here for the body shamers, and she just gave the most empowering response we’ve seen in a long time.

On Aug 1, the Ice Age: Collision Course shared her clapback at people wanting her to get back her pre-mom body. She posted the response to her Instagram story via People saying, “Couple of people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back,’ My reply is…’I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward.’”

She added, “That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!”

This empowering, loving energy for post-pregnancy bodies is what we are here for! Quite a few celebrities have clapped back at people trying to pressure them to get their pre-pregnancy body, and we absolutely adore it when new moms are saying “heck no” to that trend.

You just gave birth to a human, and that’s the coolest thing ever to show off with your body!

J and Chanan Colman have been together since 2021, and in May 2023, they welcomed their son named Sky Safir Cornish Colman.

The “Price Tag” singer has been incredibly open, and brave in discussing her pregnancy and motherhood journey in the past. Before giving birth to her rainbow baby, she opened up about exactly how she was feeling after having a miscarriage.

“I know it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad,” she wrote on her Instagram story via the Mirror in Aug 2022. “The bad isn’t often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here. Because I know thousands of people around the [world] feel just like I do. Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all.”

