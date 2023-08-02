Martha Stewart’s Super-Rare Photo With Granddaughter Jude Proves She’s Already Her Mini-Me

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart just gave fans a super rare glimpse into her grandmother-granddaughter bonding time, and we’re convinced that her granddaughter Jude is already her exact mini-me in every way possible.

On Aug 1, the Very Good Things author shared a super-rare snapshot of her and her granddaughter Jude’s latest excursion on her Instagram. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Jude stewart and me on the upstairs terrace at four am trying to capture the sturgeon moon on our i phones @osteigna captured us ! Thanks Angie.”

In the scenic snapshot, we see Stewart and her granddaughter Jude looking off at the sunset, they’re light blonde locks illuminated by the night sky. Jude has made a few appearances on Stewart’s social media in the past, and every single time we see them together, we’re convinced that Jude is Stewart’s mini-me, from their iconic blonde locks to their favorite hobbies like watching the sunset.

Stewart has one daughter named Alexis Stewart, born Sept 1965, who shared two children named Jude, 12, and Truman, 11.

Alexis was previously open about her fertility treatments to conceive, and how she later brought her two children into the world via gestational surrogate. Before she welcomed her two children, she spoke about the journey. “When I have to think about my other options, then I will do that,” she said on The Oprah Winfrey Show per People in 2007. “But at the moment, I can only think about this option.”

She added that Martha “desperately” wanted grandchildren and gave her all the support in the world, saying, “She’s very supportive. She tells me it will happen all the time.”

