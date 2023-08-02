David Beckham Gets a Makeover Courtesy of His Daughter Harper & the Adorable Moment Has Us Swooning

When it comes to hot celebrity dads, David Beckham is always top of the list. But even he needs a little help looking his best sometimes. Luckily, his 12-year-old daughter Harper was up to the challenge. The soccer icon recently shared an adorable photo of his daughter doing his makeup, and we’ve never been more in love!

“Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring ( not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was ) 🩷,” Beckham wrote on Instagram. “my little makeup artist 🩷 @victoriabeckham.”

He also shared a photo of himself sitting down, dressed in a black shirt and tux. He looks up as Harper leans over him, applying his makeup with the precision of a preteen who knows what she’s doing. Harper is dressed in pink pajamas, with her hair braided, as she does her dad’s makeup, and we love how totally trusting he is to let her do her thing. He is so confident in his masculinity and such a caring girl dad, and we are about to pass out from swooning so hard!

The comments were full of love for the father-daughter moment. Selma Blair commented, “Loveliest.”

“Blend it like Beckham 😌,” one person quipped. Another wrote, “Love ❤️ her and the way you are with her! 🥰”

Last month, the Inter Miami CF co-owner wrote a sweet tribute to his daughter for her birthday. "Happy Birthday my pretty lady 🩷," he said. "keep being beautiful inside and out 🩷 You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for 🩷 Daddy loves you 🩷."

Beckham, who shares Harper and sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, with wife Victoria Beckham, seems really close with his daughter. In June, he took her to a Harry Styles concert, where they sang together in pink feather boas.

Their bond is so strong, and we can’t get enough!

