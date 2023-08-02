Beyoncé & Madonna Broke the Internet With a Rare Photo of Themselves & Their Seldom-Seen Daughters

When two pop culture icons share a photo with their rarely-seen daughters, the internet is bound to freak out — and that’s exactly what happened when Beyoncé and Madonna posed for a pic with their girls.

Over the weekend, Madonna took her youngest daughters, 17-year-old Mercy James and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour concert in New Jersey. The two heralded musicians are known to be longtime friends and collaborators, and the “Break My Soul” singer showed the “Material Girl” some love in the middle of her performance.

While on stage, Beyoncé said, “Big shoutout to the queen — Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

The “Like a Virgin” singer returned the love after the concert. Madonna took to her Instagram Story to share an internet-breaking photo of herself and Beyoncé backstage, accompanied by Madonna’s three girls and Bey’s seldom-seen 6-year-old daughter Rumi.

Beyoncé wore a floor-length black silk robe over one of her concert costumes, and Madonna was dressed in a butterfly-adorned patterned set from Versace and Dua Lipa’s recent fashion collab. The “Vogue” singer also donned a sexy black corset, fishnet tights, black combat boots, and an assortment of silver jewelry.

Twins Stella and Estere both wore sporty outfits, with one of the girls in a black and yellow patterned set, a bomber jacket, and black space boots. The other twin dressed in a vivid red athleisure set with an oversized jacket and black combat boots.

Mercy James matched her sisters’ sporty-chic aesthetic with baggy white parachute pants, a blue and white windbreaker, and black combat boots like the rest of the family.

Little Rumi rocked a metallic look for the occasion, including an age-appropriate silver corset top, jean shorts, and silver high-top sneakers — see the photo HERE.

“Thank you Queen B for your magnificent show,” Madonna captioned the iconic shot. She added, “My daughters were enthralled! We love you!”

In addition to Mercy, Stella, and Estere, Madonna is mom to daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, and sons Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 17. Beyoncé shares Rumi, as well as her twin brother Sir and 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, with her husband, Jay-Z.

