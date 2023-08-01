Laura Prepon’s Rare Summertime Video of Her & Her Kids Shows How She Instills Wonder in Their Lives

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Laura Prepon is making sure that her kids always have that sense of wonderment and joy, especially with the little things in life. So this summer, she is taking them on an adventure they’ve never gone down before: catching fireflies!

On July 29, the You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood author shared a truly heartwarming video of her and her family hunting for fireflies in their backyard to her Instagram. She shared the video with the caption reading, “Summertime fireflies! First time for the kiddos. What kind of summer fun are you guys up to?🔥🪰”

We start the incredibly touching video with Prepon trying to find fireflies to safely capture, with her children not far behind, looking as mesmerized as ever. Her kids are exclaiming so excitedly about where they are, with Prepon reminding them to be gentle with the little creatures.

Finally, she caught a firefly, and her children excitedly jumped up and down at the prospect of looking at it! While walking inside, firefly and hand, and children excitedly running ahead of her, Prepon looks to the camera and says, “We’re just going to observe the firefly, and then we’ll release it back into the wild.”

She also revealed that her kids have never caught fireflies before, “so this is exciting,” and we wholeheartedly agree! We then end the video with all the lights out, and the firefly flickering its light, and Prepon’s kids being more excited than ever at this mesmerizing experience!

Prepon and her husband Ben Foster share two children together: a daughter named Ella, 5, and a son whose name they haven’t disclosed, born Feb 2020.

In a previous interview with SheKnows, Prepon talked about how her priorities shifted when she became a mother of two, especially when deciding on which projects to go forward with. “If we have that drive, it’ll always be there. But, before I used to look at a project and it was “material first” always,” she said. “For me now, the first thing is: How long is this going to take me away from my family? … It’s the time commitment of taking you away from your kids and your husband.”

