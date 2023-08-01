Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross’ Daughter Jagger’s Birthday Party Shows Who Her Biggest Style Inspiration Is

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With super stylish and talented parents like Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, you’d think their daughter Jagger would see them as her style inspiration — but her birthday party proves that couldn’t be further than the truth. No, Jagger’s biggest style inspiration right now is none other than Barbie herself!

On July 30, the Ashlee + Evan alum shared a series of super-rare snapshot from Jagger’s Barbie-themed birthday extravaganza. He shared the first set of photos with the caption reading, “JAGGER SNOW ROSS. Happy birthday. Your everything. Love you beyond this planet. Proud of you. Your 8. How is that possible. Wow. Wow.”

We start with a super rare, and adorable full family photo featuring Simpson, Ross, Bronx, Ziggy Blu, and the birthday girl herself Jagger in a checkered white and pink dress that gives all the Barbie vibes.

Next, we get another super sweet photo of Jagger blowing a kiss to the camera while rocking her Barbiecore look, followed by a pic of the pinked-out scenery in their backyard for the special occasion.

The day after, he shared another series of photos and videos from the big day with the caption reading, “More JAGGER SNOW ROSS BDAY photos. Thank you to all for making it so special !!!!!”

He also shouted out everyone who made it possible like “@marketingstudiola, @bubblebouncebash, @icecreamcartla, @pancakeavenuela, @littleartistparty, @thepinatahouseofficial, @crumbles_patisserie, @teakandlace, and @jadorelesfleurs.”

We start the post with an absolutely adorable video of Jagger blowing out the candles on her Barbie-themed birthday cake, surrounded by her loving friends and family. Then we get a bunch of snapshots from the big day like one of Jagger in front of the ice cream bar, one of her matching in Barbiecore clothes with her buddy, And pics of the scenery like the bounce house and the pink desserts.

This birthday party just entered every single parent of Barbie-loving kids’ Pinterest boards.

So, Simpson has three children in total. She first gave birth to her eldest son Bronx, 14, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz in November 2008, but she and Wentz split up in 2011. Simpson started dating her now-husband Ross in 2013, and got married a year later in August 2014. The two have welcomed two children: Jagger, now 8, and Ziggy Blu, 2.

