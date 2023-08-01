Danica McKellar’s Mother-Son Bonding Activity With Draco Is Much More Intense Than We Would’ve Thought

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Parent-child bonding activities come in an array of hobbies, ranging from the adorable like dance parties to rather intense ones that we never quite expected from Hallmark star Danica McKellar. In case you missed it, she and her son Draco just did a body strengthening course together, and we love this unique activity for the two!

On July 28, the Kiss My Math author shared a series of photos of her, her son, and a group of buddies in the same class on her Instagram. She shared her photos with the caption reading, “The family that works out together… 😋🤗💪 Big thank-you to my good friend @melissajoanhart for organizing such a fun group workout this morning (with so many dear friends!) at her husband @mmwilkerson ‘s brand new @bft_studios this morning. It was great to exercise & sweat with family & friends. Really fun class.”

She added, “This was a pretty hard-core experience, but I’ve found that any amount of gentle exercise or even stretching really helps circulation and can feel great!! Tell me below – how do you squeeze in fitness, even if just for 10 min?? #healthyhabits 🙌”

In the first photo, we see a bare-faced McKellar and her son Draco pulling up a fist to show how tough they are after this intense workout. Then she posted a pic of the whole class posing together, smiling from ear-to-ear like McKellar, Draco, singer Alicia Witt, Melissa Joan Hart, her husband Mark Wilkerson, What Women Binge co-host Amanda Lee Sekulow, Power Ranger alum Catherine Sutherland, Hallmark star Erin Cahill, and her husband Paul Freeman.

This mother-son bonding trip may be one of the coolest, and most rigorous we’ve seen in quite some time!

McKellar and her first husband Mike Verta welcomed a son named Draco, 12, back in Sept 2010.