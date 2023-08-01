Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughters Matched in the Most Fabulous & Vibrant Way Possible

Barbie fever just hit the Bryant family, and we’re obsessed with the results!

On July 31, Vanessa Bryant shared a compilation video of her and her daughters Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant’s barbiecore-themed extravaganza to her Instagram. She shared the super-sweet video with the caption reading, “👋 @barbie @nataliabryant 💕💕💕💕Barbie’s Dream house💕.”

Not only did the sweet and stylish family have the best time ever at Barbie’s Dreamhouse, but they matched in such a fun and vibrant way that made them truly win the Barbiecore trend. Throughout the video, we get a bunch of sweet clips and photos of them wandering through the exhibit.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Vanessa rocked a ruffled, hot pink gown, while her eldest daughter Natalia opted for a sheet, pastel pink sweater, and tennis shoes as she guided her little sisters through the exhibit. Speaking of her little sisters, Bianka looked adorable in her pastel pink jumpsuit and Capri decided to be a little Barbiecore rebel and rock a floral black-and-white dress, but still matched with her family by rocking pink shoes!

Truly, we love to see them look so happy and so colorful while touring Barbie’s Dreamhouse!

Vanessa and her late husband Kobe Bryant previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

In a previous, super-rare interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the grieving process. She said, “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward… My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

