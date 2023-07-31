Nicole Richie & Lookalike Teen Daughter Harlow Are Barefaced, Blonde Twins During Rare Outing

It’s not too often the world gets a glimpse of Nicole Richie’s kids, but the fashion designer and her lookalike daughter Harlow were spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend — and you’d think the duo were twins at first glance.

The 41-year-old treated her 15-year-old to a trip to the nail salon, and with their blonde hair and bare faces, Richie and Harlow looked nearly identical. Richie’s honey-toned tresses were slicked into a top knot, and she wore a simple black t-shirt, a black purse, and an assortment of diamond earrings.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.

Her daughter wore her hair in a sleek low ponytail parted down the middle, and she dressed in a white tank top. Richie and Harlow’s stature and facial features are so similar that they were nearly indistinguishable as they exited the salon — see the photos HERE.

The Simple Life star shares her daughter, as well as 13-year-old son Sparrow, with her husband, Good Charlotte lead singer Joel Madden. The couple has shielded their kids from the media for much of their lives, with Richie telling Rashida Jones in an interview for Refinery29, “It’s extremely important to us for our kids to be kids, to have a full-blown childhood.”

During their 2017 conversation, Richie added, “Not that there’s anything wrong with taking your kids here and there, and sometimes we do and that’s really fun, but family and togetherness and just developing a strong closeness and trust with our kids right now, especially at this age, is the most important thing to us.”

With their mother-daughter date and the rare photo she posted of the teen in May, it seems like Richie is soft-launching Harlow into the public eye — and we're loving their more frequent lookalike appearances.

