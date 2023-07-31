George & Amal Clooney Have Introduced Their Twins to a Place Very Near to Their Hearts

Bears may hibernate in the winter, but celebrities tend to hide out during the brutal summer months instead. (And, um, we wish we could too!) George and Amal Clooney are reportedly escaping to their summer home for a bit of R&R this week and introducing their 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander to a very special place.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Clooneys “are moving into their Lake Como house,” which is located at the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy and has plenty of opportunities for fun with the kids.

“They’re looking forward to playing soccer at a local club,” the source said about the twins. “They also love painting and will have easels and supplies set up overlooking the water.”

This beautiful summer getaway is described as “an oasis,” and “the most exciting time of the year,” according to the source, and it’s not hard to believe. It sounds like it would be impossible to leave the idyllic spot once the summer is over! (Especially since the twins know how to speak Italian!)

Lake Como isn’t just a random vacation for the Ticket to Paradise star and his family — there’s also a lot of meaning behind the destination. The two got married in 2014 after meeting at Lake Como. How cute is that?! They welcomed the twins three years later.

"Listen, I didn't want to get married. I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different," Clooney told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in a November 15 interview.

Aww! Their love story is one for the ages, and we love how they are including their twins in their special memories now, too.

