Kaavia James Gave Her Signature Shady Side-Eye When a Boy Got Too Close & We’re Cheering Her On

Kaavia James does not play when it comes to her personal space. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter is known as Shady Baby for a reason, and she just gave her signature side-eye in adorable new photos.

“One of us likes space, the other one doesn’t 😂,” Kaavia captioned a set of photos on Instagram (run by her parents). In the picture, Kaavia is dressed in a pink leotard and tutu with white tights and red Minnie Mouse Crocs. She has a pink backpack on and her hair up in a messy bun. Her friend Crosby, who is dressed in a white t-shirt and black shorts with white tennis shoes, leans over to get in her face. Kaavia responds with the biggest side eye, complete with pursed lips and everything. It’s giving not today, sir! energy, and we are so here for it!

In the next photo, Crosby leans over even further as if he’s going to kiss Kaav. She is not here for that either, so she leans back with her whole body, looking down her nose at him. She is setting her boundaries as a strong, independent woman!

All’s well that ends well, and in the last two photos, Kaavia and Crosby are all smiles again. See, boys? When a girl rejects you, you just roll with it and respect their space. It’s the perfect lesson on consent.

“Both are simply adorable,” one person commented. “I pray they stay close for a lifetime. It’s hard to find real friends.”

“They are getting so big. And Kav is over his antics. Too cute!” another said. Related story Gabrielle Union’s Favorite Hand Cream for Traveling Is Only $6 & ‘Works Right Away’ To Nourish Dry Skin

Someone else wrote, “Kaav is me and I am Kaav … coz sir, why aren’t you staying on your side of my imaginary line? 😩😂😂😂”

Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Kaavia and Crosby have been friends for a while. Earlier this year, The Perfect Find actress shared that Kaavia was in love with Crosby.

“My child is obsessed with being married,” Union said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I have no idea where that came from. But she’s like obsessed. Obsessed,” Union continued, adding that Crosby “became the target of this.”

“Did she marry her best friend?” host Jennifer Hudson asked.

.@itsgabrielleu's super-sweet throwback video proves her daughter Kaavia never lost her dancing skills! https://t.co/EpfafIFKEC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 23, 2023

“Well, he didn’t know. He’s not aware,” Union replied. “So we were like, ‘Kaav, does Crosby know that you guys are married?’ And she was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘You don’t think you need to tell him — or ask him, perhaps?’ And she was like, ‘No.’” Maybe Crosby isn’t the only one who needs a lesson on boundaries after all!

During the interview, Union continued, “I was like, ‘Well, you’re probably going to be very successful as a married couple. But it was so one-sided that it made it awkward. And we’re out there two weeks, and poor little Crosby was like fighting for his life. It was giving very Pepé Le Pew.”

Is there anything sweeter than puppy love?

Before you go, check out these celebrity kids who are huge social media stars.

