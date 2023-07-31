Tristan Thompson Talks About Turning ‘Mistakes’ Into ‘Lessons’ But Hasn’t Learned to Acknowledge All of His Kids

Tristan Thompson is being ruthlessly dragged by the internet for penning his youngest son a heartfelt birthday message while having yet to acknowledge the son he fathered mere months before.

Tatum Thompson, the son the NBA player shares with Khloé Kardashian, turned 1-year-old last week. In honor of his birthday, the dad of four shared two photos of himself and the baby on Instagram. The Lakers player captioned the carousel, “Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.”

The controversial celebrity continued, “The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace.” Tristan concluded the message, “You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!”

Without context, it’s a lovely letter to his son. With context, it’s a whole lot more cringy, oblivious, and a clear showing of favoritism from the dad of four. In addition to Tatum and his 5-year-old daughter True with the Good American co-founder, Tristan is also father to 6-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and 19-month-old son Theo, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols, one of several women he was involved with while in a relationship with Khloé.

While the professional basketball player posts about his eldest son and kids with The Kardashians star, he has yet to publicly acknowledge the son born out of his affair — and people were quick to remind him of this in the comments of his birthday post for Tatum.

"How about your other future king? Didn't make the cut? 🤦🏻‍♀️," one person quipped, with another writing, "So you just gonna pick & choose huh." Another critic called Tristan out for his hypocrisy, asking him, "Dude are you really not gonna acknowledge your other baby??? Talking about god's grace and life lessons??"

Other criticisms included, “Nobody will ever respect a dude who picks and chooses who to be a good dad to,” “The little boy you deny deserves a happy birthday as well,” and “You should love and praise ALL your children equally,” among many, many additional comments.

With all his talk of turning mistakes into lessons, it would seem the 32-year-old still has a lot of learning to do.

