Chrissy Teigen’s Photo Dump of Mundane Yet Beautiful Family Moments Proves She Would Fit Right In With Our Mom Squad

We were already pretty sure Chrissy Teigen’s down-to-earth personality and self-deprecating humor would be welcome additions to our friend group, but her latest family-themed photo dump proves she’d be a shoo-in in our mom squad.

Aptly captioned, “Things are happenin,” the mom of four shared a variety of photos in an Instagram post capturing small moments in her kids’ lives. The first shot shows Teigen on a laptop as her youngest babies, 6-month-old daughter Esti and 1-month-old son Wren, lay on the couch next to her. Another sweet photo captured the loving mama snuggling with her newborn son, who was curled up like a sleepy little shrimp on her shoulder.

The former model’s eldest child, 7-year-old daughter Luna, enjoyed a Lisa Frank-themed party — talk about a throwback — and smiled next to a colorful cheetah mascot in her own adorable technicolored outfit. Luna and Teigen also had a mommy-daughter date at a pottery painting studio, with Teigen sharing a pic of a floral-decorated piggy bank for Esti, whose name was painted in purple cursive script along the side of the ceramic sculpture.

Another cute photo shows Esti sitting in a chair wearing precious pink footie jammies, leaning forward to grab the camera with her chubby hands. The doting mom also captured a candid shot of her two daughters in their backyard, with big sis Luna painting a kids’ playhouse and Esti watching from a darling rattan wagon.

The final photo in the carousel is of Teigen’s 5-year-old son Miles wearing a specialized pair of eyeglasses with built-in magnifying lenses, making a silly face that seems to say, “Whoa, I can’t see in these things!”

Fans of the cookbook author fawned over the photos in the comments, with one writing, "A dream of a week!" Another sweetly commented, "I absolutely LOVE your relatable family!! Enjoy every min!" They added, "Just when you think you're knee-deep in diapers & bedtime stories, you'll be sitting in college graduations & wondering why the ride went so fast! I loved every minute — & still do!! #savorthemoment"

Teigen shares all four of her kids with her husband, John Legend. The couple most recently welcomed Wren via surrogate in June just five months after Teigen gave birth to Esti in January. Their household is busier than ever, but this mama seems to be soaking up every single second — even the most mundane.

