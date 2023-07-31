Beyoncé & Lookalike Daughter Blue Ivy Prove Gorgeous Is in Their Genes in New Matching Outfit Photo

With every new appearance made by Beyoncé and her lookalike daughter Blue Ivy, our jaws somehow become even more unhinged — especially when a coordinated fashion slay is involved.

On Sunday, the iconic singer shared a photo dump of behind-the-scenes pics from one of her concerts in New Jersey. Buried at the very end of the carousel, where all the best shots usually are found, Beyoncé included a stunning photo of herself and her 11-year-old wearing matching outfits from her fashion line, Ivy Park.

Beyoncé and her dancers performing in Ivy Park during the Renaissance Tour. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood.

The lookalike mother-daughter duo were sporty-chic in oversized long-sleeve jersey tops (jerseys for New Jersey; we see what they did there) from the brand’s previous collection. The blue, orange, and white shirts were bedazzled with color-coordinating rhinestones, and the chest featured a large “IV” in camo print, complete with more matching jewels. While Beyoncé wore nude fishnet tights and sparkling thigh-high camo print boots, Blue Ivy wore glittering camo print pants for a more age-appropriate — yet still incredibly stylish — look.

Beyoncé wore her blonde tresses in mermaid-esque waves down her back, and the pre-teen tied her braids up in one of her mom’s signature styles, the half-updo. The mom of three accessorized with a futuristic pair of sunglasses and an oversized silver boater hat, and Blue Ivy looked extra grown up with a pretty peach blush and bronze eyeshadow complimenting her features.

Much to the Hive’s pleasure, Beyoncé’s daughter joined her on stage once again during the Jersey show, and the award-winning musician included a photo of them both on stage at the end of her Instagram post. She captioned the photo dump “I’m flattered,” but we’re the ones who feel flattered by getting a peek at such incredible moments.