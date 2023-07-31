Britney Spears’ Sons Are Reportedly Moving to Hawaii with Dad Kevin Federline Without Saying Goodbye to Their Mom

Britney Spears is about to feel like there’s an ocean between her and her estranged sons, because there actually will be.

According to TMZ, 16-year-old Jayden James and 17-year-old Sean Preston are moving to Hawaii with their dad, Kevin Federline, and his wife on Tuesday. A source claims Spears’ ex-husband tried to convince their kids to say goodbye to her before leaving, but neither teen feels inclined to do so and Federline wasn’t going to force the matter.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears. Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage for Sony BMG Music Entertainment.

Spears didn’t fight the move in court, which was allegedly a relief to Federline. With the boys so close to adulthood and their long-estranged relationship with their mom, it’s not exactly surprising that the celebrated singer left the legal system out of the situation — not to mention going back to court is likely the last thing she wants to do.

The “Stronger” singer reportedly hasn’t seen either Jayden or Sean in over a year. After Spears was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, her youngest son sat for a lengthy interview with The Daily Mail in September 2022. The teen said he felt she was forced to work too much under her father’s charge, but Jamie Spears “doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting,” and his mom’s family “are not bad people,” per People.

Neither of her sons attended her June 2022 wedding, and in addition to her public pleas to her estranged kids, countless reports claim Spears has reached out to them time and time again to ask them to sit down and talk things out with her, all to no avail.

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage.

In August 2022, Federline alleged Jayden and Sean are largely avoiding their mom due to her frequently shared nude photos on social media. "I can't imagine how it feels to [to have the world see her photos and] be a teenager having to go to high school," he said in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Regardless of where the issues are stemming from, it seems Spears won’t get the chance to clear the air with her kids before they move thousands of miles away from her. The way the boys are shunning her is quite heartbreaking to see, not to mention how devastating it must feel to experience firsthand for Spears.

