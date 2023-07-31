Taylor Swift’s Charming Behind-The-Scenes Video Proves No Dads Are Immune To Being Dorky

Dads are gonna dad, no matter what. I don’t care if you’re a preteen girl trying to get your dad to stop making jokes in front of your friends, or if you are the biggest pop star in the world right now, dads will find a way to be dorky and embarrassing — and we love them all the more for it! Taylor Swift just shared a delightful new video of her dad Scott Swift, and he reminds us of all of our dads.

The “Karma” singer shared a new TikTok featuring her dad. And in typical dad fashion, he’s listening to music that’s much too old to be considered cool (and, yet, somehow still cool!). The video is set to “Ridin’” by Chamillionaire and is recorded from a golf cart where Taylor is riding with some friends. In the background, Scott is riding on a Segway, wearing khaki pants and a polo shirt and a ball cap. He holds onto the steering with one hand and gives the camera thumbs up with the other. He’s so adorkable!

Mark Zuckerberg took his family on a bejeweled night out to watch Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour! 🎶 https://t.co/nHLlLuUobR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 31, 2023

Taylor also pans over to show the others on the golf cart with her, which includes her friend Gigi Hadid. They are cracking up watching Scott maneuver the Segway behind them backstage at the Eras Tour. Why are dads and their gadgets so darn cute?

“my dads on his segway sh*t again,” Taylor captioned the funny video, which you can watch HERE.

Many people commented on the sweet moment, with one person writing, “He’s on his getaway segway.” Another wrote, “getaway car (Taylors dads version).”

Other people were trying to pull clues from the "Mastermind" singer. "Segway like SEGWAYING into the next ERA?!?! (1989?!?!)," one person wrote.

Still others knew this was just a classic case of dads being dads. “Something my dad would definitely do 😭,” one person wrote. And, same!

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor and her dad seem to have a close relationship, which was showcased in the 2020 Miss Americana documentary on Netflix, where the two disagreed on Taylor making a political statement.

“I can’t see another commercial [with] [Marsha Blackburn’s] disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values.’ I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That’s not what we stand for,” she said in the documentary, adding that she wishes she came out against Donald Trump. “But I can’t change that. … I need to be on the right side of history. … Dad, I need you to forgive me for doing it, because I’m doing it.”

Later, Swift told Variety, “This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn’t care about repercussions. My dad is terrified of threats against my safety and my life, and he has to see how many stalkers we deal with on a daily basis, and know that this is his kid. It’s where he comes from.”

He will always protect her, even from the back of a Segway!

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes toembarrassing their kids.

