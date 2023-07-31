Brittany Mahomes Shared Photos of Her ‘Always Busy’ Family & Sterling Is in Full Mama Mode With Her Baby Dolls

may be in its off-season, but that doesn’t mean its players (or their family members!) are slacking off. Brittany Mahomes recently shared the cutest pictures of her and her kids hanging out with husband Patrick Mahomes this summer, and their eldest daughter Sterling, 2, is turning into a little mama!

“Lots of ‘I go to work with daddy’ this off-season and we enjoyed every second of it!” the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote on Instagram. “Love this -always busy- little fam of mine🥹🤍”

In the first photo, Brittany is dressed in lavender leggings and matching tank top, with white tennis shoes and a pink, Barbiecore hat that says, “Hello I’m Late.” (My motto as a mom!) She is holding her 8-month-old son Bronze, who is wearing a beige onesie and khaki shorts. Next to her is Sterling, who is matching her brother in a khaki outfit with white tennis shoes. Her hair is up in a half ponytail, and she has a naked baby doll gripped in one arm. On the floor next to her is another baby doll (also naked, which is totally accurate, BTW). She even has a little fanny pack purse draped over her neck — she is ready for anything.

In another photo in the carousel, Brittany holds baby Bronze over a burp cloth on her shoulder. He has the biggest smile on his face as he looks at something off camera, and he’s such a little cutie! Slide to number 4 to see the whole family hanging out, with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sitting on the couch next to his baby, and Sterling holding a tiny toy baby bottle. She’s gotta feed her babies somehow!

There is also a photo of Bronze chewing on a popper toy, while Patrick holds him steady with one hand on his lap, and a photo of Bronze with his mama sitting on the football field. The laidback family vibes seem so relaxed.

There is also a photo of Bronze chewing on a popper toy, while Patrick holds him steady with one hand on his lap, and a photo of Bronze with his mama sitting on the football field. The laidback family vibes seem so relaxed.

Brittany also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing the shirt Sterling is wearing. It says "Dada is my bestie," and our hearts are bursting with the cuteness!

The Quarterback star commented on the photo, “❤️❤️❤️.”

“Love these pictures. Thank you for sharing a peek into your family! ❤️” one person commented. Someone else wrote, “Brittany, you have the most beautiful little family! Thanks for sharing those little angels with us!❤️”

Over the weekend, Brittany shared videos of her daughter brushing the family’s hair, per PEOPLE. The little girl unravels her mom’s braid to complete her vision, and she even tries to brush her little brother’s bald head. She definitely has the mothering instinct down pat!

