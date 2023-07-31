Why Blake Lively Had to Publicly Clear Up Confusion About Who Fathered Her Four Kids

Spotted: Blake Lively in the midst of a rumor. Not unusual for celebrities, but this time, the Gossip Girl alum accidentally started the gossip herself! Lively recently took to Instagram to publicly clear up confusion about who the father of her four kids is (we thought it was her husband, Ryan Reynolds!), and we can’t stop laughing at the misunderstanding.

It all started with a sexy red swimsuit picture, a la Wendy Peffercorn from The Sandlot. She has a red bikini, matching high waisted bottoms, red fingernails, and red heart-shaped sunglasses that she is adjusting with one hand. Her other hand is on her hip, and she’s wrapped in a yellow-and-white striped towel. She is stunning!

“K now im gonna draw it with AI…” the It Ends With Us star jokingly wrote in the caption. “😍🍼 🍼Uncanny. 📸: @guyaroch.”

People were drooling over this picture (!!), and one person commented, “How have you had 4 kids??? 🔥🔥🔥” We’re wondering the same thing — her abs are front and center in this photo, which is seriously impressive!

In an effort to acknowledge her privilege, she responded to the commenter to give her personal trainer some credit. She tagged Don Saladino, then quickly realized that could be misconstrued as he is the reason she has four kids, not that he’s the reason she is so fit now.

“@donsaladino Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father,” Lively wrote in a comment. “He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after.” Related story Bejeweled 'Girl Dad' Mark Zuckerberg Traded Facebook for Friendship Bracelets as He Took His Daughters to See T-Swift

She added, “He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot. ♥️”

Phew! We almost thought Lively was admitting to a torrid love affair with her personal trainer, but thankfully, that is not the case.

People thought it was hilarious, with one person commenting, “@blakelively when your husband is @vancityreynolds you don’t stray. Get it girl.”

Earlier this year, Lively posted a funny photo calling out her personal trainer. “Been doing @donsaladino‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” she said, showing off a before and after picture that highlighted her huge baby bump. Something tells me Saladino has the best sense of humor as he just rolls with Lively’s cheeky posts.

The Betty Buzz founder is mom to James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a baby born in Feb. 2023 with Reynolds (again, with Reynolds, not her trainer!). She was recently spotted on the set of Deadpool 3 with two of their daughters before production was shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Reynolds has not commented on Lively’s almost-scandalous reveal of the father of her four children, but he did share a birthday post to Sandra Bullock last week that raised some eyebrows. It featured a clip of the duo naked from their movie The Proposal. “Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!” he wrote. “For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?”

Turns out, Lively and Reynolds are perfect for each other.

