Kylie Jenner Claims She’d Feel ‘Heartbroken’ if Her Daughter Stormi Did This Act She’s Done Quite a Few Times

Whenever you mention Kylie Jenner and conversation, her history with plastic surgery is bound to come up. while she has denied multiple surgeries that both fans and professionals are convinced that she’s gotten, she has opened up about her lip fillers and, most recently, the breast implants that she got at 19 years old.

But in this conversation during the season three finale of The Kardashians, many people miss the tidbit she mentioned about her daughter Stormi. Specifically, how the Time of the Twins: The Story of Lex and Livia co-author would be “heartbroken” if her daughter sought out plastic surgery at the same age that she did.

While deep in conversation with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Jenner claimed she’d be heartbroken if Stormi opted for plastic surgery, saying, “Obviously, I have a daughter too. I’d be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” per People.

She added, “She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Jenner welcomed her daughter Stormi, 5, in Feb 2018, and her son Aire, 1, in Feb 2, 2022, with her ex-partner Travis Scott.

The Kylie Jenner Cosmetics founder confirmed her use of lip fillers in 2017, and confirmed she had them dissolved a while later, and most recently confirmed she had breast augmentation in either late 2016 or early 2017, per ScreenRant.

