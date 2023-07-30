Alex Rodriguez Shows the On-Brand Way He Bonds With His Daughters Natasha & Ella

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you really think a daddy-daughter day with Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters wouldn’t include a baseball game visit?!

On July 27, the Out of the Ballpark author shared a series of rare photos from his daddy-daughter day with his two daughters to his Instagram. He shared the photos with the caption reading, “Let’s go @twins! Love this park. Love the minny fans. Thanks for hosting us twins family – first class organization all the way!”

In the first photo, we see Rodriguez with his daughters on either side of him, all smiling from ear to ear as they pose at the Minnesota Twins Target Field. On the left side, is his daughter Ella, who is rocking dark sunglasses and a black tank top look, and on the other side is his daughter Natasha, who is in a chic jeans and nude tank top ensemble. Not only do they already look like they’re papa, but they have quite chic fashion senses!

In the post, we also get a video of people shaking Rodriguez’s hand while he’s walking to his seats with his daughters, and a screenshot of a tweet that reads: “Alex Rodriguez just got a bigger closet Target Field… Never thought that’d happen.”

Rodriguez shares his two daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez talked about how his father leaving his family made him want to be a better dad to his two girls. “Ever since he left me and my family, I always thought, I never want to do that. I want to be a great father, a present father,” he said. “When I get home, I am the personal assistant to a 13 and a 10-year-old daughter.”

Related story Resurfaced Claims Disclose What Was Allegedly Written on the Final Love Letter Richard Burton Wrote to Elizabeth Taylor

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”

