There Was Reportedly One Reason Why Queen Elizabeth II Was Never Photographed Pregnant

There are so many photos of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle looking as fashionable as can be while showing off their baby bumps. We’ve seen it five times between the two of them, and fans always went crazy when a new one dropped. But there’s one member of the royal family that no one got a picture of while pregnant, and a baffles people to this day. You may or may not already know this, but you can’t find a photo of Queen Elizabeth II while she was pregnant with her four children.

The first question you’re probably asking is, “How is that possible?! She had four children!” Well, simply put, it was considered taboo at the time, so very few photos of Elizabeth while she was with child are floating around the world.

Let us explain.

It could be chalked up to a form of Royal protocol, which forbade women of the monarchy to be seen out in public while expecting a baby.

While times have obviously changed, it was considered both taboo and indecent to publish photographs of women in the monarchy while they were with child, per Newsweek. To avoid the possibility of a sneaky photograph being taken after the early stages when the baby bump would become more prominent, The Firm would step in.

Buckingham Palace would notify the public and say that Elizabeth was pausing her royal duties for a few months, not specifying the details until well after her child was born.

The late Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip welcomed four children in their lifetime: King Charles III, 74, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 63, and Prince Edward, 59.

Queen of Our Times by Robert Hardman

Image: Pegasus Books Pegasus Books.

Queen Elizabeth II has been a global icon for decades. Since ascending to the throne at the age of 25, the long-reigning sovereign has approached her historic role with poise and quiet confidence. But behind the veneer of monarchy, Queen Elizabeth has been the leader of a family and household through good times and bad. Robert Hardman’s new biography, Queen of Our Times, takes longtime royal fans behind the veil with unprecedented access to royal records, friends, staff, and more, as the legendary leader and the House of Windsor celebrates her landmark reign. This will surely be known as the definitive book on Queen Elizabeth II.

'Queen of Our Times' by Robert Hardman $29.99 $39.95 25% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

