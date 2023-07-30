Tracee Ellis Ross’ Super-Rare Lunch Date Selfie With Mom Diana Ross Proves They’re Basically Twins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The thing that we absolutely love to see more than anything else is a happy, twinning mother-daughter duo, and this rare new photo with Tracee Ellis Ross and her iconic mother Diana Ross shows they’re practically twins.

On July 28, the Black-ish star shared a super-sweet, cheek-to-cheek selfie with her mama to her Instagram. She shared the rare photo with the caption reading, “Lunch date with my mama.”

In the photo, we see both Tracee and Diana looking like glowing goddesses on their lunch date, with Tracee rocking a silky white button-down and Diana in a black v-neck shirt and gold statement earrings. Not only are they super stylish together, but they legit look like twins in this photo!

And we’re not the only ones who think so because Tracee’s comment section is flooded with people who agree! One Instagram user commented, “Twins!! You mama is a beautiful, phenomenal legend!! You are blessed,” and another added, “You two look like sisters ❤️ stunning.”

Diana has five children named Rhonda, 51, Tracee, 50, Chudney, 47, Ross, 35, and Evan, 34; and they absolutely adore their legendary mama!

It’s no secret that Diana was a very hands-on mother, despite being a legendary songstress. Tracee has often talked about this, and is also talked about how she still takes fashion advice from her mother to this day. In a previous interview with W, she talked about her mother’s fashion sense and how she truly follows what her mom says about style. “I go to my mom’s house — my mom has the most extraordinary taste, top to bottom, whether it’s the dishes or the clothes, from t-shirts to gowns to hats to coats,” she said. “I have a really good mommy. She told me I should never cut my hair, and I haven’t cut my hair since.”

Related story Lauren Bacall Was Reportedly ‘Terrified’ To Start Dating This Legendary Ex

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

