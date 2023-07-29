Alyssa Milano Revealed How Her Daughter Is Already Sweetly Following in Her Footsteps

It seems Alyssa Milano’s daughter already has a knack for the acting, and has already dived into the world of theater!

On July 25, the Sorry Not Sorry author shared a series of photos of her latest family excursions to her Instagram, including a hint about how her daughter has already caught the acting bug. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Anyone else exhausted from the weekend? Bella performed in JOSEPH and her friends and family came to see her. It was very sweet. She loves musical theater! Milo took Landon and Papa and David to the Morgan Wallen concert. I got to spend some quality time with my nephews. I appreciated the sunset. Phew. Counting my blessings. Love you all.”

In the second and third photos, we see Milano’s daughter Elizabeth performing in the musical theater show and getting her flowers from her friends afterward. At only nine years old, it seems her look-alike daughter already has the acting bug, and she’s already a confident superstar when it comes to musical theater.

And get ready for a cuteness overload because there’s more! We also get a sweet snapshot of Milano and her son Milo posing together, a poolside photo of Elizabeth and her papa David Bugliari, Elizabeth cuddling their smiley dog, Milo reading a book, and a gorgeous sunset. Truly, a picture-perfect time!

Milano and her husband Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo in 2011 and Elizabeth in 2014.

She previously told EOnline about how she’s “much more confident now” after becoming a mother. She said she “realized [her] purpose,” adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is it! This is what life is. Even though I had a really full beautiful life beforehand, my life really began the day [Milo] was born.”

Related story Lauren Bacall Was Reportedly ‘Terrified’ To Start Dating This Legendary Ex

These celebrity kids want to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

