Naomi Watts Thanks Her Son Sasha for This Heartwarming Gesture in These Super-Rare Photos

Naomi Watts’ super rare shout-out to her eldest son not only makes people question where the time has gone, but it also shares some really sweet facts about their ultra-private relationship.

On July 26, the Mulholland Drive star shared a series of photos of her son Sasha to her Instagram for his 16th birthday (seriously, where did the time go?!) She shared the photos with the super-sweet caption reading, “Happy 16th to my darling boy. I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you’ve become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul. So lucky i get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though i know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!! 🤦‍♀️Happy birthday to ❤️🎂🎉 @sashapeteschreiber.”

Okay, before we talk about the adorable series of photos she posted, can we talk about the sweet tidbit she shared? The one where she reveals he still lets her hold his hand?! That may be the sweetest thing we’ve heard all week, we adore a loving mother-son duo!

Now for the photos!

In the first photo, we see Watts looking as happy as can be while holding on to her son, who has his mother’s light-colored hair, along with an adorable selfie of the two hiking. We then get a few super adorable throwback photos of Sasha drinking from a bottle and one with Watts holding on to him as a newborn. We then end the series of photos with Watts looking so happy as she hugs her eldest son.

Watts has two sons with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber named Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 16, and Samuel Kai, born in 2008.

Related story Lauren Bacall Was Reportedly ‘Terrified’ To Start Dating This Legendary Ex

In a previous, and super-rare interview with People soon after welcoming Sasha into the world, she talked about the joys of motherhood. “It’s such a powerful experience, and each day it gets more and more powerful,” she said.

These celebrity shared the most important life lessons they learned from their moms.

