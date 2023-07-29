Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Capri Is All Smiles As She Follows in Father Kobe’s Footsteps

Delilah Gray
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Honoree Vanessa Bryant attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Plus Icon
Vanessa Bryant Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri is already taking after both of her parents in such sweet ways, and this new basketball court snapshot proves it!

On July 26, Bryant shared a beyond-sweet snapshot of her youngest daughter Capri to her Instagram. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Capri ‘Koko-Bean’ Bryant ❤️ 🫘❤️.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the darling photo, we see the youngest member of the Bryant family smiling from ear to ear as she holds a basketball on both sides of her. Along with holding onto the basketballs, she looks like a little princess in her purple and white tie-dye dress and matching white bow.

She’s got the basketball chops and love for the sport like her late father, and the impeccable style of her mother Vanessa.

Vanessa and Kobe previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia Bryant, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships. “I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next,” she said. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward… My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad