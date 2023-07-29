Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Capri Is All Smiles As She Follows in Father Kobe’s Footsteps

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri is already taking after both of her parents in such sweet ways, and this new basketball court snapshot proves it!

On July 26, Bryant shared a beyond-sweet snapshot of her youngest daughter Capri to her Instagram. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Capri ‘Koko-Bean’ Bryant ❤️ 🫘❤️.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the darling photo, we see the youngest member of the Bryant family smiling from ear to ear as she holds a basketball on both sides of her. Along with holding onto the basketballs, she looks like a little princess in her purple and white tie-dye dress and matching white bow.

She’s got the basketball chops and love for the sport like her late father, and the impeccable style of her mother Vanessa.

Vanessa and Kobe previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia Bryant, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

Related story Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka & Capri Look Like Twins During Their Super-Sweet, Aquatic Adventure

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships. “I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next,” she said. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward… My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

