Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling’s Latest Hobby Shows She’s a True Fashionista

It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling has a true eye for style, but this newest Instagram story shows she’s ready to conquer all facets of style and fashion.

In photos obtained by People, we see Sterling showing her newest passion for fashion: perfecting her family’s hair! A good hairdo can make any look a true masterpiece, and it seems Sterling already gets that notion!

People was only able to obtain screenshots from the adorable videos, but we know exactly what happened. In the first video, Sterling tries to brush out her mama’s hair, despite it being in a braid, but soon unravels her mom’s braid to continue her passion. Then, get ready to laugh out loud, because Sterling tries to brush her little brother’s hair, and he looks beyond confused while she’s doing it.

Sterling has already nailed matching her collection of bows to her outfits, conquering the accessories world. She knows how to coordinate with her parents, and now, she’s even got the haircare down. Truly, a little fashionista in the making!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school after an “awkward” incident that brought them together, and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii (a place Brittany has said has immense sentimental meaning to them!) They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 2, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, born Nov 2022.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her "motivation," talking about what she wants for Sterling's future. She said on her Instagram, "I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up. You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved."

