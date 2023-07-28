Andy Cohen’s Disastrous New Video With Son Ben Has Parents Everywhere Telling Him To Lie

As a parent, there occasionally comes a time when lying is the best policy. “I’m so sorry, the playground is closed today!” “Yes, I love your drawing.” “No, I didn’t throw away your old, torn up t-shirt, it must have gotten lost in the laundry!” It’s just what you have to do to get through the day sometimes. Well, Andy Cohen missed the memo, and his disastrous new video with 4-year-old son Ben had parents begging him to just tell a little white lie next time.

The Bravo TV host is enjoying breakfast with his son in a new video posted to Instagram, captioned, “Ask the Meatball….” In the video, Cohen holds up a Magic 8 Ball and asks his son, “Ben, what is this called?”

.@Andy and his adorable daughter, Lucy, are making the most of their sun-filled summer! ☀️ https://t.co/fvUXGBBsIB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 26, 2023

Ben responds, “A meatball!” he says in the cutest little voice. Cohen smiles and says, “It’s not called a meatball, silly. It’s called an eight ball.”

“Yeah, but I like to call it a meatball,” Ben insists. We totally agree with Ben — meatball is by far a cuter name!

Later, Cohen says, “Should we ask the meatball if you’re going to have a good day at camp today?”

“Yeah!” Ben responds, before grabbing it out of his dad’s hands. “Can I ask it?” Related story Steph Curry's Heartfelt Comments About Seeing Himself in His Daughter Riley Have Our Eyes Feeling Leaky

“OK,” Cohen says. Off camera, you can hear Ben ask, “Am I going to have fun today at camp?” Then he shakes the magic eight ball and Cohen reads what it says.

“It says, ‘Very doubtful.’” Cohen reads, then sighs and looks down, almost willing it to say something else. “Meatball…” he grumbles.

“I think you are,” Cohen tries to cheer up his son, before giving the camera a look.

Parents came to the comment section to remind Cohen of one very important thing: Ben can’t read yet.

“Parenting 101 – remember he can’t read, control the narrative 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one person wrote.

Another said, “If he can’t read – just lie! It’s the key to successful parenting!”

“Lying has never been more acceptable than in this moment 😂😂😂😂,” someone else commented.

“I think meatball miscalculated 🙂,” another quipped.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Watch What Happens Live! host shared a video on the way to camp, where he is trying to cheer up his son. “Well, you know what? You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody, and to participate today,” Cohen says in the video.

From the backseat, Ben says, “My calculations don’t say that.”

“When are you doing your calculating? When are you making these calculations?” Cohen asks. “Can you make a new calculation?”

“No!” he yells from the backseat. Poor kid — he’s really having a rough week at summer camp!

Luckily, Cohen shared a positive update at the end of the day. “OK, by the way, in case you’re wondering, he had a great day at camp today,” Cohen said. “His calculations were that it was going to be bad, but it was Halloween at camp today, he loved it. He said he wanted to stay longer.”

Hopefully the Magic Meatball will be wrong, too!

These Hollywood parents are an absolute hoot.

